Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $20,965,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $17,330,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. TD Cowen upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $234.16 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.08 and its 200 day moving average is $267.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.