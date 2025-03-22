Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 450,000 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.41% of Stevanato Group worth $27,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,082,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,128,000 after buying an additional 407,086 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 1,756,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,693,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after buying an additional 115,050 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,685,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,704,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,070,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 208,830 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.75 ($30.16).

Stevanato Group stock opened at €22.52 ($24.48) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a fifty-two week high of €33.49 ($36.40).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). The business had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

