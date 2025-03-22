Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 369 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 86.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.4 %

UHS opened at $174.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.69 and a twelve month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.