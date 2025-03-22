The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,861 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $155.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

