Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Major Shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

