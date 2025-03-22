OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 4.3 %

OPHC opened at $4.40 on Friday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 59.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

