Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,421,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,732,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,140,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 466,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares in the last quarter.

RSPT opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

