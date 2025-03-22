Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
TENX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price objective on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
