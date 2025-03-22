Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Position Reduced by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 113.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $96.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

