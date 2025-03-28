First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGSGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 539,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 266,657 shares.The stock last traded at $29.67 and had previously closed at $30.16.

The firm has a market cap of $919.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTGS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,812,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,719,000 after purchasing an additional 945,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after buying an additional 418,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,903,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 947,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 893,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,004 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

