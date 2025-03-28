First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 539,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 266,657 shares.The stock last traded at $29.67 and had previously closed at $30.16.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $919.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Growth Strength ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.