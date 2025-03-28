Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.99. 4,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $835.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

