FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 1,359,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

OTCMKTS FANDF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. FirstRand has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.98.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

