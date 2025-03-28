FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 1,359,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.
FirstRand Price Performance
OTCMKTS FANDF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. FirstRand has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.98.
FirstRand Company Profile
