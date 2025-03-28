Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Up 182.7% in March

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 182.7% from the February 28th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.7 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNLAF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. Sino Land has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.
About Sino Land
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sino Land
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.