ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.43 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 35218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get ePlus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ePlus

ePlus Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ePlus by 6,140.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.