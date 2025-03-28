Short Interest in Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Declines By 93.0%

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Syntec Optics Trading Down 0.9 %

Syntec Optics stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Syntec Optics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

About Syntec Optics

Featured Articles

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

