Short Interest in Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Declines By 93.0%

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Syntec Optics Trading Down 0.9 %
Syntec Optics stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Syntec Optics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.31.
About Syntec Optics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Syntec Optics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Syntec Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntec Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.