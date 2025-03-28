Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPXCY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,415. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

