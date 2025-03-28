Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 6500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

