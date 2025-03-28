Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 167,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 36,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

