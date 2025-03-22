ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 7th

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

ATN International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.32) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -300.0%.

ATN International Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $344.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.60. ATN International has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

