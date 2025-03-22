AXQ Capital LP Invests $911,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,994,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $17.37 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
