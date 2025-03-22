Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $619.6 million-$626.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.6 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.800-3.200 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

Caleres stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. Caleres has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $556.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kyle Gendreau purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

