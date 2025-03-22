51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Issues Earnings Results

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.