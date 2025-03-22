Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) dropped 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,695,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 191,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Canada Carbon Company Profile
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
