Astherus USDF (USDF) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Astherus USDF token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001182 BTC on major exchanges. Astherus USDF has a market capitalization of $108.74 million and approximately $51,713.92 worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Astherus USDF has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astherus USDF Token Profile

Astherus USDF’s launch date was April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 108,895,227 tokens. The official website for Astherus USDF is astherus.finance/en/usdf. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @astherushub.

Astherus USDF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astherus USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Astherus USDF has a current supply of 108,677,223.53525881. The last known price of Astherus USDF is 0.99855803 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://astherus.finance/en/usdf.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astherus USDF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astherus USDF using one of the exchanges listed above.

