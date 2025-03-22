Flare (FLR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $905.98 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $905.98 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 103,175,483,755 coins and its circulating supply is 61,064,705,448 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 103,175,484,249.454227 with 61,064,705,448.811153 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01485513 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $10,514,773.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

