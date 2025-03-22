Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 57,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,703,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $232.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.17 and a fifty-two week high of $241.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $686,817.31. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,350,279. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

