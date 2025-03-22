Oasys (OAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $70.96 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Oasys has a market capitalization of $70.96 million and approximately $588,617.32 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasys has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,020.66 or 0.99950181 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,385.11 or 0.99073598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,894,413,035 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,890,656,242.1528387 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.01815952 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $774,390.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

