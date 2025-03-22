Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys Shares of 3,042 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $431,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

