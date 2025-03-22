Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Decreased by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

