Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

