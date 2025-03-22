Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $586,172.85 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $586,172.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 616,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,998,765.38. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40.
  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $142,331.91.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $5,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.08.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

