Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $586,172.85 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $586,172.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 616,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,998,765.38. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40.
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $142,331.91.
Snowflake Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.08.
Read Our Latest Report on SNOW
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.