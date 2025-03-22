Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $586,172.85 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $586,172.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 616,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,998,765.38. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $142,331.91.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $5,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.08.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

