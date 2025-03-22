Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $1,092,321.04 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $1,092,321.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,491,114.31. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $262,528.92.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75.
- On Monday, December 30th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.
Snowflake Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.