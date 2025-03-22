Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $1,092,321.04 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $1,092,321.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,491,114.31. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, March 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $262,528.92.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75.

On Monday, December 30th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.