Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $338.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $300.00 to $338.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $283.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

