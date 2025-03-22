Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERAS. Bank of America upgraded Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Erasca Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $1.53 on Friday. Erasca has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $432.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Erasca by 627.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 296,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Erasca by 36.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Erasca by 145.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,027,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

