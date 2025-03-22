Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.53% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.15. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.