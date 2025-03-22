Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

