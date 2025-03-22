Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $661,000 Investment in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Crescent Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCAP. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 35.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 66,713 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $653.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

