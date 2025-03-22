Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 1,776 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 44.2% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $5,305,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $44.62 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Glj Research upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

