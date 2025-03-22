Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,279 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 61,214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 18,206.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 259,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $770.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.88. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

