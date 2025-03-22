EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.78 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

