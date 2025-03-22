Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 97,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,970,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,766,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $241.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

