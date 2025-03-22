Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 731.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $569,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $566.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $598.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.81.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

