Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,748 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $148,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,575. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,721.70. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,166,740 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

