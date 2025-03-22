Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.81 Million Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.30% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 921.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 296,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 267,211 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3,999.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FIIG stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

