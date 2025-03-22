GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading 18.2% Higher – Here’s Why

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 2,025,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,627,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

