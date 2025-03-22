Madison Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,101 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $593.61 and a 200-day moving average of $588.76. The stock has a market cap of $545.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

