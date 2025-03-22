Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMCI. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $42.15 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $548,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 34.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

