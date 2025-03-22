Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 13,731 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.49% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLBL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,511.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS:FLBL opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

