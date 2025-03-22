GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after buying an additional 2,224,345 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in GSK by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,838,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,920,000 after purchasing an additional 874,004 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,425,000 after purchasing an additional 870,449 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,803,000 after buying an additional 833,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $23,366,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

