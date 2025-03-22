Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.54 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.89 and a one year high of $119.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

